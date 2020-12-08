Telangana bags ‘Agriculture Today’ awards

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Indian Council For Agriculture Research (ICAR) has selected Telangana State for two ‘Agriculture Today’ awards for its agriculture policy.

Telangana State Seed Certification Authority was adjudged as the best in the country. The Agriculture Policy award was given to Telangana Seeds Corporation Managing Director Keshavulu. These awards were presented at a function held in New Delhi recently. The Chief Minister congratulated Keshavulu for bagging the awards, at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

