Telangana bags top place in prison duty meet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:00 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana stood in top place during the 6th national prison duty meet held recently in Ahmedabad.

As many as 960 athletes from 19 States participated in the duty meet and 68 employees of Telangana Prisons Department took part in it for three days and exhibited their talent in various sports. Apart from winning four trophies along with six gold, one silver and two silver medals, Telangana stood at the top in the country by winning the highest number of medals.

Warangal Central Jail Superintendent Sampath led the team in the duty meet. At a felicitation event conducted here on Wednesday, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali praised the Prisons department in-charge Director-General Jitendar and IG Rajesh for their efforts in achieving the first award in the country.