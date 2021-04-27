Telangana-based Sid’s Farm launches natural paneer

No hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives are used to make the product making it very healthy for the customers, a press release from the company said

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana-based modern dairy brand, Sid’s Farm, has launched Natural Paneer as one of its key offerings in the list of value-added products aimed to provide quality food and ingredients.

No hormones, antibiotics, or preservatives are used to make the product making it very healthy for the customers, a press release said. This newly launched product is targeted at vegetarians who are conscious to earn proteins in their daily diet and is a popular ingredient consumed by people across India. The Natural Paneer is available in 200 gms packet at a cost of Rs 150.

Dr Kishore Indukuri, ‎Founder and CEO, ‎Sid’s Farm, said, “Our brand philosophy has been to provide consumers a non-adulterated dairy products and offering consumers to experience the real freshness of dairy products. We are the only company which is introducing healthier dairy products in Telangana and hope to continue adding more products in the consumption basket of the informed consumers.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .