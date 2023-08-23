Telangana: BC associations take rally seeking political representation in Mancherial

A bike rally was taken out by members of backward classes in Mancherial, demanding political parties to allocate the Mancherial Assembly segment to BCs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Leaders of Backward Classes take part in a bike rally taken out in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: A bike rally was taken out by members of backward classes in Mancherial on Wednesday, demanding political parties to allocate the Mancherial Assembly segment to BCs.

Leaders of BC associations and their followers gathered on the ground of Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) from where the rally began and ended at Naspur mandal centre, covering a distance of 10 kilometres and important junctions of the town. The participants paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at IB Chowrasta. They raised slogans seeking the ticket of Mancherial for BCs.

Mancherial municipal vice chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, Telangana Jagriti legal advisor Akkal Tirupathi Varma, and others took part in the rally.

The leaders said that the BCs constituted a major portion of the population in the Mancherial Assembly constituency, but had no representation in the Legislative Assembly. They said barely a member of the backward classes could become MLA from this segment so far. They requested the BRS, BJP and Congress parties to allocate the seat for BCs this time.

