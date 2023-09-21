Telangana: BC Welfare Degree Colleges to offer new courses

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Courses such as film and media, photography, digital imaging, and agriculture, among others, will give the students good job opportunities.

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare Degree Colleges in the State will now groom future chefs, animators, filmmakers and professional photographers among professionals from the BC communities from this academic year.

After successfully introducing the BSc (Hons) Agriculture programme, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) that operates 33 BC Welfare degree colleges has introduced new professional courses.

Starting this academic year, the newly established BC Welfare residential degree college at Sangareddy district will be offering BSc in Hotel Management. This college, perhaps, is the first college in the government sector to offer such a course. So far, this course is only limited to private colleges in the State.

Another newly set up BC Welfare residential fine arts degree college at Vikarabad district has rolled out BA (Hons) VFX & Animation, Film and Media, and Photography and Digital Imaging programmes. Both the colleges offer courses in the co-education medium. While the Hotel Management course has 200 seats, each of the fine arts programmes will have 120 seats.

“In tune with demand from students, we have decided to introduce professional courses – Hotel Management, Animation, VFX, Film and Media. These courses will also have good job opportunities,” a senior official said.

Further, the Society is mulling to establish one each law college for boys and girls. The colleges, which are awaiting Bar Council of India approval, are likely to offer integrated law programmes from the present academic year. While the society has already set up one each agriculture college in Karimnagar and Wanaparthy districts, another such college is in the pipeline.

These new colleges are part of the 17 new BC Welfare residential degree colleges that have been recently sanctioned for establishment by the State government, taking the total to 33 with one each in the district. Except for colleges offering professional programmes, the other degree colleges will be offering conventional courses – BSc (MPCS), BSc (BZC), BCom and BA.

Admissions to newly-opened degree colleges are open. Students who qualified in the intermediate can directly walk-in and take admission in the institution concerned.

