Telangana: Biomining projects underway in 121 ULBs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:45 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has taken up biomining projects in 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure scientific disposal of waste and reclamation of the existing legacy dumpsites.

Biomining is a process through which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements, facilitating the breakdown of biodegradable elements in the waste over time, and the byproducts are used in different fields.

The MA&UD department had floated tenders for executing the project and agencies were identified to take up the remediation and reclamation of existing dumpsites, a senior official from MA&UD told Telangana Today. All the 123 ULBs have been grouped into nine clusters to take up the bio-mining project.

Within the nine clusters, the ULBs have been further categorised based on the quantities of legacy waste existing in dumping yards. With the State government according top priority to these works, agencies have been instructed to initiate the work in 23 ULBs by July 2022, 73 more ULBs by 31 March 2023 and the remaining 27 ULBs by March 31, 2024, the official said.

“There are plans to engage an Independent Engineer to ensure quality assurance during the project implementation,” the official said.

Impressed by the State government’s initiatives, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission approved the biomining project at the cost of Rs 178.60 crore.

Of the Rs 178.60 crore, the Central government’s share is Rs 69.09 crore and the State Government’s share is Rs 109.51 crores. Recently, the Central government released Rs 27.63 crore towards the first instalment under its share. The Telangana Government has earmarked the required State’s share in the 2022-23 financial year budget for the project.

Already, a station survey in all the 123 ULBs is in progress and the exercise to assess the exact quantities of legacy waste has been completed in three of the nine clusters.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation plans to remediate 4.6 lakh MT of legacy waste to reclaim 51 acres of land. Similarly, Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar are planning to remediate legacy dumpsite to clear 4 lakh MT, 2.7 lakh MT and 2.25 lakh MT respectively.

