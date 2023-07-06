Relief for citizens as biomining works begin in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Chemicals spread over the waste at Dumping yard in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad: Waste management has become a herculean task for cities and towns across Telangana, with dump yards becoming overloaded with years of garbage. The toxic waste at these sites pose serious health hazards to the people in the vicinity.

To address this issue, the State government has taken up biomining projects in 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Biomining is a process that uses microorganisms to break down organic waste, making it easier to manage and dispose of.

In Nizamabad Municipality, work on the biomining project is nearing completion and the process is expected to begin in a week. The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation is planning to remediate 4.6 lakh MT of legacy waste to reclaim 51 acres of land. According to officials, around 180-200 metric tonnes of waste is generated from the Nizamabad municipality on a daily basis.

As part of the work, chemical has been spread over the waste at the dump site and the installation of machinery is underway with the segregation process to begin in one week followed by a trial run, Cube Bio-Energy Private Limited cluster project manager Venu Madhav Annaram said.

On the other hand, biomining works in Kamareddy are expected to begin in one month. The town currently generates around 20-25 metric tonnes of garbage per day, which is transported to a dumping yard on the outskirts of the city.

