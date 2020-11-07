Telangana BJP chief urges cadre to remain strong

Srinivas, a party activist, had set himself ablaze on November 1 as a protest against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday expressed shock and grief over the demise of party activist Srinivas who succumbed to burns sustained during his suicide attempt in front of the BJP State office a few days ago. He participated in the funeral and urged all the BJP activists not to resort to such extreme steps.

In a statement, Sanjay urged the party cadre to fight for their cause but not to die by suicide or resort to any such extreme measure. “The party cadre should not resort to such extreme steps and in fact, they should striver harder to ensure that the BJP saffron flag is hoisted atop the Golconda fort in 2023 elections,” he said.

Srinivas, a 25-year-old cable operator from LB Nagar, had set himself ablaze on November 1 in front of BJP State party office at Nampally, succumbed to burns on Thursday. He set himself on fire protesting against the arrest of Sanjay in Siddipet. He suffered 80 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .