Telangana BJP core committee discusses key issues including podu lands

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP State leadership on Sunday discussed key issues including organizational structure of the party, third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on August 2 and podu lands problem of adivasis and tribals.

The party under the leadership of BJP Telangana State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh and Sanjay Kumar deliberated on these issues during the core and study committees meeting on public issues and failures of government at the party office here.

The leadership decided to organize bike rallies in Assembly constituencies from July 21 across the State under the theme ‘Prajala Palle Ghosha.’ Sanjay will take part in a silent protest on Monday from 10 am to 12 noon at Varalaxmi Gardens at Karimnagar district headquarters demanding that the State government resolve problems of adivasis and tribals pertaining to podu lands.

Tarun Chugh later congratulated Sanjay on the occasion of his birthday.