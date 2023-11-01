Telangana: BJP leader DK Aruna not to contest Assembly polls

DK Aruna asked the party high command to allot the Gadwal assembly seat to a Backward Class leader in her place

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to release another list of candidates, BJP national vice president and former minister DK Aruna on Wednesday announced that she would not be contesting the assembly elections this time.

Aruna told media persons in Delhi that she had informed the party high command about her decision and asked it to allot the Gadwal assembly seat to a Backward Class leader in her place. “I decided to stay away from assembly polls as part of the party’s policy to give more seats to BCs,” she said. The former minister said she would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Aruna contested as a Congress candidate from Gadwal in 2018 and was defeated by BRS candidate Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. She later left the Congress and joined the BJP.