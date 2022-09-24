Telangana: BJP to release manifesto for Munugode byelection

Hyderabad: A 14-member steering committee constituted by the Telangana BJP State unit for the forthcoming byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency has decided to release a manifesto before the polls along with a ‘charge-sheet’ listing what the BJP calls the State government’s failures in developing the constituency.

The committee, headed by former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, briefing media here on Saturday, said the party had appointed an in-charge and two assistant in-charges for seven mandals – Choutuppal, Narayanpur, Munugode, Chandur, Nampally and Marrigudem along with the Choutuppal municipality to oversee the election campaign.

He said the BJP was treating the Munugode byelection as a pre-final to the next Assembly elections in the State and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Dalit Bandhu during the byelection to Huzurabad assembly constituency while he had now announced the Girijana Bandhu in view of the Munugode election.

Vivek accused the ruling party of failing to implement Dalit Bandhu during Huzurabad byelection and alleged that the same thing would repeat during Munugode election as well.