Telangana braces for more rains

Hyderabad: Telangana State, battered by rains last week, is likely to receive a second round of pounding from Monday with the weatherman forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms in different places of the State in the coming four days. This could lead to disruption of traffic, heavy water-logging and inundation of crops and low-lying areas. The rains forecast comes in the wake of a cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area likely to develop in the same region by Monday.

On Sunday, very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Nagarkurnool and heavy rain occurred at a few places in Sangareddy and at isolated places in Nalgonda and Hyderabad districts. Places that received heavy rains include Saroornagar 17 cm , Raikode 15 cm, Kalwakurthy 12 cm, Devarakonda 11 cm, Kondapur 11 cm, Hayathnagar 11cm, Naykal 9 cm, Munipalli 7cm, Hyderabad 7cm, Ibrahimpatnam 7 cm, Sangareddy 7 cm, Jukkal 6 cm, Golconda 6 cm, and Sadasivpet 6 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of flooding and water-logging in many parts of low-lying areas in several districts. Uprooting of trees and electric poles abutting various roads leading to total disruption of transport in some areas of the districts for a few days has also been not ruled out. Reservoirs might reach dangerous levels submerging agricultural lands and damaging crops.

Jurala Gates Lifted

Meanwhile, heavy inflows continued to fill major reservoirs in the State. Inflows of 4,38,800 cusecs reached Priyadarshini Jurala Project on Sunday forcing the project engineers to lift 43 gates and discharge 4,43,831 cusecs of water. The water level was 1034.31 feet against a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1045 feet.

However the Central Water Commission (CWC) has estimated 13,000 cumecs of flood flow into the PJP reservoir which i.e. expected decrease by Monday. The Srisailam project was receiving 5, 85,116 cusecs and discharging 5, 08,498 cusecs. The flood flow will be around 1300 cumecs.

Inflow at Nagarjuna Sagar was 5, 38,467 cusecs and the same quantity of water has been discharged down the Krishna river system. Pulichintala was receiving 5, 62,179 cusecs and discharging the same quantity. Flood flow to Musi dam will be decreasing by Thursday and it was 500 cumecs on Sunday.

On river Godavari, Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage was receiving 1, 68,800 cusecs and discharging 1, 22,800 cusecs, Sripada Yellampalli was receiving 99,633 cusecs and discharging 1,11,210 cusecs. Inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project were 88,517 cusecs and outflows were 63,009 cusecs. However the project is expected to receive a flood flow of 15,500 cumecs.

