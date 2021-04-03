Telangana braces to check second Covid wave

Focus on speeding up vaccination and ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour

Hyderabad: Mandatory measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and quickening the pace of the vaccine administration process are the two-pronged strategies employed by the State Health Department to prevent the second wave of Covid infections.

As part of these efforts, senior health officials have urged the public to make sure they cut down their travel plans whenever possible and meticulously follow Covid appropriate behaviour, especially by wearing masks.

Taking lessons from last year’s Covid-19 pandemic, the public health wing in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started to lay focus on reaching out and engaging with the community to spread the message of covering the face with masks, physical distancing, encouraging general public not to spit in public areas and laying special focus on hygiene and sanitization at offices and workplaces.

“Wherever it is possible, the public should cut down travel and avoid mass gatherings and social events. We appreciate people of Hyderabad for doing their best during religious events such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday. It is through collective responsibility that we will be able to contain the damage and make sure the intensity does not go up,” Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

At present, there are 3,537 Covid positive individuals admitted to private and government healthcare facilities. A chunk of these patients are also from the neighbouring States who are undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Like in the first Covid wave, close to 79 per cent of the positive cases during the second wave infections in Telangana are asymptomatic while the rest are symptomatic. “That’s the reason why the ICMR and MOHFW have stressed on the need for quick identification of cases so that they can be isolated and transmission chains broken. At this stage, individuals on their part must ensure use of masks, hand hygiene, avoid attending get-togethers and parties,” senior doctors said.

