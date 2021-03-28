Telangana bracing for blistering summer

Many places across State touch 40 degree Celsius mark

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: With the Sun beating down relentlessly, as the summer peaks, temperatures in several places across the State have already crossed the dreaded 40 degree Celsius mark. While the capital city saw the mercury scorching past 39 degree Celsius on Sunday, the situation across the State is already turning hot, with districts like Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recording nearly 42 degrees, while Peddapalli, Jagitial and Nizamabad have recorded 41 degree Celsius.

This could be just the beginning of a severe summer, officials say, also hinting that April and May could be worse with a possibility of heatwaves in parts of the State. According to India Meteorological Department officials, the maximum temperatures, which hovered between 35 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius in early March, are likely to cross 40 degrees in Hyderabad in a few days.

On Sunday, Himayatnagar recorded 39.4 degree Celsius, followed by Asifnagar (39.3 degree Celsius) and Uppal (39.2 degree Celsius). The nights are also turning warmer with the minimum temperatures crossing 24 degree Celsius last week itself.

IMD officials said last March, the highest temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 37.2 degree Celsius, while this year, March has been humid at 39 degree Celsius. As the situation turns hotter from April, the day temperatures in Hyderabad could go up to 44 degree Celsius or beyond this year, they say.

Heatwave alert

Officials said districts, apart from Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, where the temperature is already in the 41 to 42-degree range, others like Karimnagar, Khammam and Nalgonda too could witness heat waves as summer peaks.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Allipur in Jagityal, with the forecast saying the temperature could cross 42 degree Celsius in the next three days.

IMD officials said that since Telangana was in the core heat wave zone of India, there was a possibility of heatwaves mostly in May. A heatwave occurs when the departure of the maximum temperature from the normal is more than 4.5 degrees, which in other words is when the temperature crosses 45 degree Celsius.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .