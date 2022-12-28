| Brief Reports From Different Districts Of Telangana

Brief reports from different districts of Telangana

Brief reports from various districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

File Photo of T Harish Rao

Minister Harish Rao to tour Asifabad, Mancherial

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Health minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate a 100-bedded community health centre in Bellampalli, a 30-bedded hospital, a dialysis unit and blood bank in Kaghaznagar on Thursday.

Harish will initially arrive in Kaghaznagar and inaugurate the hospital, dialysis unit, and blood bank between 10 am and 11 am. He will then inaugurate the community health centre and dialysis unit in Bellamapalli at 11.30 am.

He will later attend a public meeting in the coal belt town before leaving for Karimnagar at 3 pm. While the estimated cost of the 100-bedded community is Rs 12 crore, the 30-bedded hospital has been created spending Rs 5 crore.

Security guard at Sangareddy hospital attacks contractor for removing him from duties

Sangareddy: A private security guard at the Government General Hospital removed from service by the outsourcing agency contractor attacked the latter with a knife here on Wednesday.

Later, the guard surrendered himself before the police. The guard Praveen was hired by Md Jaleel to work at Sangareddy Hospital. On disciplinary grounds, he was removed from duties on Tuesday.

He approached the hospital Superintendent Dr Anil seeking his intervention to get him reinstated. Though Dr Anil Kumar assured to look into the matter, Praveen met Md Jaleel minutes later and picked up an argument with him and attacked him with a knife.

Jaleel has sustained knife injuries on his face and stomach. Jaleel’s is condition is critical. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Two including vice-Sarpanch surrender before Police in connection with Cheriyal ZPTC case

Siddipet: Two persons, including the Vice-Sarpanch of Gurjagutna village, have surrendered themselves before the police confessing to their involvement in killing of Cheriyal ZPTC member Setti Mallesham.

They were Nangi Sathyanarayana (32), Vice-Sarpanch of the Gurjakunta, and Basvaraju Sampath Kumar (24), a tractor driver. They said they had hit Venkatesham with their car when he was going on a morning walk on Monday.

Later, they have attacked him with a knife. Sathyanarayana reportedly killed him as Venkatesham was blocking all his political aspirations.

The duo have surrendered before the police on Tuesday late night. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Lokesh padayatra ‘Yuvagalam’ from January 27

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh will undertake padayatra in the name of ‘Yuvagalam’ (voice of youth) from January 27, covering 4000 km in the state in 400 days.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, TDP state president K. Atchan Naidu said Lokesh would interact with people and enlist their issues during the programme. The padayatra would begin from Kuppam in Chittoor district and the route map to be announced shortly, he said.

Yuvagalam would reflect the problems of the unemployed youth in the state, he added.

PD Act invoked against property offender: Khammam CP

Khammam: PD Act was invoked against a burglar who terrorised people with a series of thefts, said Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

The accused, Janga Venkanna of Regulachelaka village in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district was arrested in 10 theft cases under Khammam Police Commissionerate limits and was currently on bail, he said.

Since there was a possibility that the accused might resort to thefts again, he was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail, Hyderabad by Khammam Urban CI Ramakrishna after invoking the PD Act, the CP said.