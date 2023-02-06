Telangana Budget: Rs 2,500 cr allocated for Mission Bhagiratha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs. 2,500 crore has been proposed for the State government’s flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha in the budget.

Out of the total budget allocated to Mission Bhagiratha, Rs 1,000 crore has been kept for maintenance, Rs 900 crore for urban schemes and Rs 600 crore for rural schemes. The government has increased the maintenance budget by Rs 520 crore, Rs 100 crore for urban and Rs 80 crore for rural scheme for 2023-24 fiscal more for Under Mission Bhagiratha, the brainchild of the Chief Minister, piped drinking water was being supplied to every household.

As against the administrative sanction of Rs.44,933.66 crore, the actual expenditure incurred on the Mission at the closure of the project is only Rs.36,900 crore. Thus, with immaculate planning the project was implemented in a very cost effective manner and thereby the Government was able to save an amount of Rs. 8,033.66 crore.

Inspired by Mission Bhagiratha, Central government was implementing ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojana’ across the nation. NITI Aayog has also commended Mission Bhagiratha, which has become a role model for the entire country. Mission Bhagiratha was also awarded the first prize under Jal Jeevan Awards last year.