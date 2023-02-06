Telangana budget: State rolls out a slew of welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, politicians, including those from other States are hailing Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu, a first-of-its-kind such initiative in the entire country.

Many are exerting pressure on their governments to implement such schemes. Recently, a delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLAs visited the State to study the welfare and development programmes, especially Dalit Bandhu. The delegation visited Karimnagar and Huzurabad and interacted with Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries.

No other State was implementing such a programme and compliments to Telangana government for implementing it on a massive scale, said Kattumarnarkoil MLA Sinthanai Selvan.

In 2021, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hailed the Dalit Bandhu scheme and said no other State in the country was taking up such an initiative for the welfare of Dalits.

He thanked the Chief Minister for selecting Chintakani mandal in his constituency for taking up the Dalit Bandhu pilot project, cutting across political ideologies.

The scheme has been conceived and designed by the Chief Minister to ensure to enable Dalits to develop economically with their own efforts and self-employment.

The State government is extending financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family. To date, 38,511 units were grounded under the scheme and of these 16,000 were in Huzurabad alone.

The State government had spent Rs 3,800 crore towards Dalit Bandhu and in August 2023, it would be two years since the scheme was introduced. An amount of Rs 17,700 crore is proposed for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Special Development Fund

To ensure the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the State government introduced SC, ST Special Development Fund Act. The funds are allocated in proportion to the SC/ST population.

More importantly, there is statutory protection to ensure that the funds allocated for the welfare of the SCs and STs are not diverted to other schemes.

Further, in case, funds are not fully utilised in a financial year, the Act ensures that these unspent funds are carried forward to the next year. In the Budget, Rs 36,750 crore was proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes.

For domestic use, free power of up to 101 units is supplied to a Dalit household. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 251 crore has been spent.

The government is extending the Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship of Rs 20 lakh each to Dalit students to enable them to pursue their higher studies abroad. To date, scholarships have been sanctioned to 953 students.

Aasara pensioners up 44.12 lakh

The State government accords top priority to the welfare of the people. After the formation of the State, the Telangana government increased the Aasara pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 2016.

The amount of monthly pension for physically challenged people has been increased to Rs 3,016. Aasara pension of Rs 2,016 per month is being extended to Beedi workers, single women, filaria and dialysis patients.

In 2014, the number of pensioners was 29,21,828. The expenditure incurred towards pension per annum was Rs 861 crore.

After the formation of Telangana, the number of Aasara pension holders increased to 44.12 lakh and the government incurs an expenditure of Rs 11,628 crore per annum. Now, Aasara pensions are being extended to people aged 57 and above.

Accordingly, last year, Aasara pension has been sanctioned to 8,96,592 people. In the Budget, Rs 12,000 crore was earmarked towards Aasara Pensions.

Free power for Girijan families

There are 3,146 Girijan Gram Panchayat Sarpanches in the State. This was after 2,471 Girijan thandas and gudems with a population of more than 500 were upgraded into Gram Panchayats.

For every newly-established Girijan Gram Panchayat, an amount of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of Panchayat Bhavan.

To extend the three-phase power supply to 3,467 Girijan habitations, the government has spent Rs 221 crore. One lakh Girijan families are being supplied free electricity up to 101 units per month.

To ensure a better road network and provide transport facilities to 1,287 thandas and gudems, the government sanctioned Rs 1,385 crore for laying roads covering 2,500 km.

With a view to instilling self-respect among Adivasis and Banjaras, the State government allocated land in premium areas of the city and constructed Adivasi and Banjara Bhavans.

These Bhavans were named after Komaram Bheem and Sevalal Maharaj. In the Budget, Rs 15,233 crore was earmarked as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes.

Reviving traditional occupations

Telangana government is laying focus on the development of weaker sections, which are depending mainly on traditional occupations for their livelihood.

The contribution of the animal husbandry sector to the GSDP of the State increased from 6.3 per cent in 2014-15 to 9 per cent in 2021-22. The value of the Animal Husbandry sector is pegged at Rs 93,599 crore in 2021-22.

Telangana government has taken up the distribution of sheep on a large scale to help the Golla Kuruma communities, who are into sheep rearing.

With an outlay of Rs 11,000 crore, the government is proceeding ahead with a target of distributing 7.3 lakh units of sheep.

Govt stands by handloom weavers

Before the formation of Telangana, handloom weavers had to struggle a lot for work and eke out a livelihood. Lack of support from the government, no marketing facilities and poor sales of their products, only compounded their problems.

Telangana government is procuring sarees for distribution during the Bathukamma festival from the handloom and power-loom sectors. This helped in ensuring sufficient work for the weavers 365 days a year.

Much-needed support



– After the digital survey, 21,585 handloom workers and 43,104 power-loom workers were identified and they were provided them with geo-tagging numbers.

– Incentives and benefits are being credited directly into the bank accounts.

– Under Chenetha Mithra Scheme, 50 per cent subsidy is extended for the purchase of yarn and chemicals. To date, Rs 33.17 crore subsidy has been disbursed to 20,501 handloom workers

– Apart from the Aasara pension, handloom workers are provided with

Rs 5 lakh insurance

– Outstanding loans up to Rs 1 lakh have been waived and till date, loans amounting to Rs 29 crore have been waived

– Under ‘Pavala Vaddi Scheme’, loans worth Rs 120 crore have been extended to 523 workers and societies

– Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Sircilla Apparel Park are being established

– Special incentives being extended under the ‘Nethannaku Cheyutha’ Savings Scheme

Quota for Gowda community

After the formation of Telangana, the government waived tax arrears on toddy trees, besides facilitating the formation of new societies for the welfare of toddy tappers.

The government has taken up a project to convert Neera into a soft drink and Rs 25 crore has been spent. Along with Neera production, processing units and Neera cafes are ready for inauguration.

In case of the accidental death of a toddy tapper, their families are being provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Telangana government provided a 15 per cent reservation to the Gowda community in the allocation of liquor shops.

More Atma Gourava Bhavans for BCs

The State government is constructing Atma Gowrava Bhavans for 41 categories of BCs. Towards this, 87 acres of premium land in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts has been sanctioned and Rs 95.25 crore for construction.

A few Bhavans will be inaugurated shortly. An amount of Rs 6,229 crore is proposed in the Budget for the welfare of BCs.

Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak



Since the inception of the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme, the State government has extended Rs 10,416 crore for performing marriages of 12 lakh girls.

Irrespective of religion and caste, benefits under the scheme are applicable for girls aged above 18. The scheme has also aided in controlling child marriages in the State. For Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak scheme Rs 3,210 crore is earmarked in the Budget.

Balamrutham Plus

After the successful implementation of a pilot project of distributing highly nutritious food Balamrutham Plus to children below five years of age belonging to poor families in Gadwal and Asifabad districts, the scheme was extended to all districts in August last. Balamrutham is being supplied even to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by Telangana Foods.

Honorarium to Anganwadi Teachers and Asha Workers

Telangana government is paying Rs 13,650 per month to Anganwadi teachers and it is amongst the highest in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, they are paid Rs 7,000, Rs 7,500 in Rajasthan and Rs 8,325 in Maharashtra.

In 2014, the honorarium of Asha Workers, which was only Rs 2,000 was increased to Rs 9,750 per month. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Asha Workers get Rs 3,000, in Gujarat, it is Rs 6,700, and in Karnataka and Haryana, it is Rs 4,000.

Welfare of Journalists

For the welfare of journalists, the government has allocated Rs.100 crore as a Corpus Fund. A building for the Media Academy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The construction work is in the final stages.

Welfare of Brahmins

The State government spent Rs 51 crore for the welfare of the Brahmins through Brahmin Samkshema Parishad. Under Vivekananda Overseas Vidya Pathakam, a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh is being made available to each student. Brahmins Sadan, which was constructed in 6 acres of land in Gopannapalli with an amount of Rs 20 crore, is ready for inauguration.

Welfare of Advocates

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Telangana government provided an amount of Rs 100 crore for the welfare of Advocates. Under Advocates’ Welfare Trust, Health and Accidental Insurance was provided to 22,000 Advocates. Under this Insurance Scheme, 8,053 Advocates and their family members received Rs 38.45 crore.