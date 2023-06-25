Telangana: Case against BJP leader for allegedly kidnapping man

Ghatkesar police registered a case against a BJP leader from Siddipet district for allegedly kidnapping a man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Ghatkesar police registered a case against a BJP leader from Siddipet district for allegedly kidnapping a man

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police registered a case against a BJP leader from Siddipet district for allegedly kidnapping a man.

According to the police, the suspect Chakradhar Goud came to Vandana Hotel located at Ghatkesar–Warangal highway road and attempted to kidnap one Avinash, a resident of Medipally.

Sources said Avinash was allegedly into friendship with a woman and reportedly lent money to her on several instances. Differences arose between them over some issues, and the woman sought help of Goud to sort it out. Goud threatened Avinash and asked him to delete all the videos and photos he had taken with the woman during their relationship from his phone.

“Goud came to Ghatkesar to speak to Avinash over financial transactions and instead forcefully made him sit in the car. He along with his associates attacked Avinash and when locals gathered, Goud fled away,” said Ghatkesar Inspector, M Mahender Reddy.

On a complaint, the police booked a case against Goud and his associates and are investigating.