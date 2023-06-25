BJP’s presence in the Telugu states increased: GVL Narasimha Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo: GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has said that the party’s presence in the Telugu states has increased and the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance would continue.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he referred to the Patna meet where the opposition parties gathered in a bid to defeat the BJP. It was a group of corrupt parties, he stated and cautioned the people to be wary of them.

The BJP leader also said that the Congress would be in third place in Telangana. The BJP was doing well in the southern states and the party had focused on Telugu states, he disclosed, adding that the party would win more seats in south India.

Recalling the clamping of Emergency, the MP said it was done to destroy democracy and would remain a black day. He also said that the harassment of independent media was continuing in Andhra Pradesh at the cost of democracy.