Telangana celebrates safe Christmas

Hyderabad: From hosting elaborate Christmas Eve dinners for friends and extended family members to getting all dressed up to attend the midnight mass at the church, Hyderabadis made sure Christmas was celebrated in a grandiose manner.

Churches across the city were all beautifully decked up to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and people came out in huge numbers to attend midnight masses and special prayers. Youngsters were seen greeting friends and cousins, and clicking pictures together.

However, people made sure they adhered to Covid-19 protocols by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance while being seated at the church. The St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad had a melodious carol singing followed by Holy Mass and cake-cutting ceremony.

“There was a lot going on from 24th evening itself. We all decorated our houses and cooked smoking hot dinner as it was very chilly. We got dressed up to celebrate the nativity of our saviour’s birth,” shared Anisha David, an employee at DuPont.

It was double the celebration for St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gun Foundry. The historic church – established in 1820 AD – had bicentenary celebrations apart from Christmas festivities. “The celebration in the church was blissful as devotees preferred night vigil despite the pandemic panic. Safety measures were followed and many people attended the celebrations. The decorations at the church were simply mind-blowing,” shared Caroline Kennedy, a graduate from the city.

