Telangana: Cheating case booked against Genco director, KTPS engineers

Kothagudem: A cheating case has been booked against a TS Genco director, some KTPS engineers, a contractor and his wife at Paloncha police station in Kothagudem district.

The case was booked following complaints lodged by Azmeera Lakpathi, Bhukya Sharada and others, with the police on Sunday, alleging that the accused persons had collected huge amounts in the form of promissory notes, cash and cheques from them.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the complainants alleged that the accused persons collected a total of Rs 2.50 crore from about 60 labourers who worked on contract basis during the construction of KTPS 7th phase plant in 2016, promising regularisation of their jobs after completion of the plant.

The accused allegedly handed over fake appointment orders to the labourers, and they have since been trying to settle the matter for the past few years with the persons who promised them jobs, but in vain.

The complainants named Badavath Lakshmaiah, who is now serving as Genco director and had served as KTPS Chief Engineer in the past, KTPS Executive Engineers Suresh and Nagendra, Assistant Engineer Murali Manohar, a KTPS contractor Satyanarayana and his wife, who works in the KTPS, in their complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint by Lakpathi and others, an FIR was registered, and investigation was launched into the case. The documents provided by the complainants in support of their claims were being verified, Paloncha in-charge Sub-Inspector of Police Ratheesh told presspersons.

It may be recalled that a week ago, KTPS Chief Engineers K Ravinder Kumar and K Venkateshwarlu warned job aspirants not to trust tricksters demanding money to get them jobs in KTPS.