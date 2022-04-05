Telangana: Chennur undergoes rapid transformation

Published Date - 09:52 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Mancherial: People visiting Chennur cannot miss the transformation it has undergone in the recent past from a dusty town into a place with wide roads, meridians with decorative plants and central lighting system. The beautification exercise of the town is progressing at a brisk pace.

In order to ease traffic, a bypass road is being constructed between Jalal petrol bunk to Mudiraj community association building at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. The widening of the main road from Jalal petrol bunk to Ambedkar Chowk is under progress, costing Rs 15 crore. Central lighting has been installed on this stretch costing Rs 2 crore.

Five islands are being created on major roads of the town. Pedda Cheruvu and Kummarikunta irrigation tanks are being converted into mini-tank bunds at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. Two parks are being created to provide a lung space with Rs 2.5 crore. Open-air gyms will be established soon. A dump yard is going to be set up, spending Rs 1.5 crore.

Similarly, an integrated vegetable, meat and fish market yard was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.20 crore. A sports stadium on the outskirts of the town is being constructed costing Rs 2.5 crore. A Skill Development Centre was already built in the heart of the town at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. It is a source of knowledge and training to the unemployed youth.

In addition, CC roads, culverts and retaining walls are being constructed in several parts of the town, spending Rs 8 crore. The funds were released for the beautification of the town through Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCL), District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT) and Pattana Pragathi scheme.

Archana Ramlal Gilda, Chairperson of Chennur municipality told ‘Telangana Today’ that an action plan was chalked out to take up the beautification of the town and convert into it a model one under the direction of Government Whip Balka Suman. She stated that Suman was playing a vital role in ensuring sufficient funds for developing the municipality on various fronts.

