Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Ravula Sridhar Reddy Steps Down As Tsewidc Chairman

Ravula Sridhar Reddy steps down as TSEWIDC Chairman

Sridhar Reddy took charge as Chairman of TSEWIDC in March 2022.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:23 PM, Tue - 5 December 23
Ravula Sridhar Reddy steps down as TSEWIDC Chairman

Hyderabad: Ravula Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Education, Welfare, and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC), tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Sridhar Reddy took charge as Chairman in March 2022, but due to the change in government, he decided to resign before completing his two-year tenure. He served in office for 21 months.

He thanked TSEWIDC officials and staff for their support during his tenure.

Related News

Latest News