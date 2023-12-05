Ravula Sridhar Reddy steps down as TSEWIDC Chairman

Sridhar Reddy took charge as Chairman of TSEWIDC in March 2022.

Hyderabad: Ravula Sridhar Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Education, Welfare, and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC), tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Sridhar Reddy took charge as Chairman in March 2022, but due to the change in government, he decided to resign before completing his two-year tenure. He served in office for 21 months.

He thanked TSEWIDC officials and staff for their support during his tenure.

I have resigned from the position of Chairman, TSEWIDC today. I sincerely thank Hon Sri #KCR garu for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Telangana. As part of the government, I learned a lot while discharging my duties, especially in the implementation of… pic.twitter.com/OG1Wvwb8kz — Ravula Sridhar Reddy (@RSRBRS) December 5, 2023