Telangana: CIE modifies inter video lessons schedule

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: In view of the commencement of physical classwork, the video lessons schedule for both general and vocational courses offered in Government Junior Colleges has been modified by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education.

According to proceedings issued by Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel here on Saturday, the classwork for first-year students in the colleges will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while video lessons will be telecast on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In case of second-year students, classes in the college will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and video lessons are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All district intermediate educational officers/nodal officers in the State have been instructed to communicate the modified schedule to all principals of the Government Junior Colleges under their jurisdiction.

