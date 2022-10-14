Telangana: Empowering students of GVJCs with hands-on experience

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:46 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Students of Government Vocational Junior Colleges (GVJCs) can now acquire industrial skills besides earning themselves some pocket money by extending their expertise in services on the college campuses.

The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education is establishing the Production and Training centres in six GVJC that impart skills required for the industry to students and also offer services to the people at nominal costs.

While a centre has come up in GVJC Falaknuma and Nampally, the Commissionerate will launch the same centres at its vocational colleges in Kukatpally, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda and Mahabubnagar districts in the State.

These centres are being set up in collaboration with the industry. For instance, the medical lab technician production and training centre at the GVJC Nampally in association with a diagnostic centre is training students in diagnostic tests including diagnosing BP, blood sugars, blood grouping, and blood profile.

Likewise, an automobile engineering technician production and training centre has been set up at GVJC Falaknuma where students of the automobile engineering course are being trained in vehicle servicing and repairs.

These trained students with different skill sets offer services to general clientele in the centres at a nominal cost. The revenue generated will be equally shared between the industry and the college management which in turn shares 50 per cent of its revenue with students for extending services. The college’s share will be put to use for various developmental activities on the respective campus.

“The production and training centres are being established by entering into Memorandum of Understanding with the industry. The idea is to help students acquire skills that help them set up their own business or take up a job. The college management will provide required space for the centre where students will be trained and services are extended,” a senior official said.