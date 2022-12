Telangana CM KCR expresses grief over demise of PM Modi’s mother

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 AM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences over the demise of Heera Ben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family members.

Also Read PM Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away in Ahmedabad