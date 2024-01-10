Telangana CM Revanth Reddy District Tour In The State | LokSabha Elections 2024 | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiates strategic district tour post January 26, beginning at Indravelli, Adilabad, focusing on Lok Sabha elections. Plans for Smrithi Vanam laid, emphasizing Congress aims to secure 12 of 17 parliamentary seats. Reddy assigns development responsibility to incharge Ministers and commits to Secretariat availability three days a week.