Telangana company delivers Kanti Velugu spectacles in record time

State government’s efforts, to support and promote medical device manufacturing units in the State are paying off, with one of these units now supplying over 10 lakh spectacle units to second phase of Kanti Velugu programme in a record time of 90 days.

Hyderabad: The State government’s efforts, to support and promote medical device manufacturing units in the State and to make Hyderabad a global leader in the medical devices sector, are paying off, with one of these units now supplying over 10 lakh spectacle units to the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme in a record time of 90 days.

Akriti Ophthalmic Private Limited, is one of the many companies that have set up their research and development manufacturing facilities at the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur and has become a success story now. After the Telangana government decided to launch Kanti Velugu Phase II, plans were to procure 35 lakh spectacles. A majority of these spectacles are now being sourced from companies operating units in Telangana, including Akriti.

Life Sciences and Pharma Director Shakthi Nagappan, in a statement here on Monday said Telangana was a front-runner in the field of life sciences. To address the issue of growing import dependence on medical devices in the country, the State government had established the Medical Devices Park in 2017.

Within a short span of five years, the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur has emerged as the country’s biggest functional medical devices cluster offering facilities that support innovation, research & development, manufacturing as well as warehousing and logistics, he said.

Over 50 companies are setting up their R&D and Manufacturing facilities in the park, generating over 7,000 jobs and attracting over Rs.1500 crore of investments. The park is home to the Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility of SMT with capacity of a million stents and 1.25 mn balloon catheters. In addition, marquee companies like Medtronic, B-Braun, etc have also invested in the sector.

With more factories getting operationalised in the Medical Devices Park, coupled with an enabling policy environment to help companies move up the value chain and build products of relevance not just for India but for the world, Hyderabad is soon to become a global leader in the medical devices sector as well, he said.