Telangana Congress unit revamped

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: The State Congress unit has been revamped by the party high command by setting up a political affairs committee and an executive panel, besides appointing 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved setting up the Political Affairs Committee with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore as its Chairman.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, former MP V Hanumanth Rao, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, former MP Renuka Chowdhary and former MP Madhu Yakshi Goud are members of the Committee.

The four working presidents of the PCC – Mohammad Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud – shall be the special invitees of the Political Affairs Committee.