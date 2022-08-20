Telangana: CPI to support TRS in Munugode bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit has decided to extend unconditional support to the ruling TRS party in the Munugode bypoll stressing that the ruling party had the firepower to defeat the BJP.

CPI National Secretary K Narayana on Saturday observed that Munugode bypoll was not necessitated due to any genuine or natural reason but was being enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouragement.

Calling the Munugode bypoll as abnormal elections, he said the BJP had dethroned other party’s governments undemocratically in nine States across the country.

“BJP’s defeat in Munugode would send a strong message to the nation” Narayana said. Though, Congress party was a natural ally but currently the party’s position in Telangana was like forging one step forward and ten steps backward, he added.

The BJP was working against the democratic principles and ruining the federal spirit. Apart from Munugode, it was essential to defeat the BJP at the national level and considering the larger interests, the party had decided to extend unconditional support to TRS in the future prospects as well, said CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy.

The coalition was not confined to Munugode. All the progressive units, including CPM would work in coordination with TRS to wage a battle against the BJP at national level and ensure its defeat, he said.