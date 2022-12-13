Telangana: CPI State unit condemns Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on Revanth

The union Finance Minister’s remarks on Revanth Reddy’s Hindi reflect her arrogance. It also shows BJP’s indifference towards Southern States, said CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Condemning the union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha, the CPI State unit demanded the union Minister to withdraw her comments.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said it was unfortunate that the Speaker did not come to the rescue of a Member, who was being humiliated in the Parliament.

“People will not tolerate humiliation in the name of language and dialect. Members should be encouraged to speak in Hindi” said Sambasiva Rao.

The entire episode also exposes the BJP’s larger conspiracy to force Hindi on the people of the country, despite India being a union of different States. This illogical move of the BJP government’s would be opposed by the people, especially those from Southern States, he added.