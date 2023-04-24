Telangana CS directs district collectors to submit crop damage report by May 1

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday directed District Collectors to submit details of crop damage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday directed District Collectors to submit details of crop damage due to untimely rains in the State by May 1.

The Chief Secretary, who held a video conference with all District Collectors, asked for appointment of special officers for each mandal to assess the damage.

As thunderstorms were likely to occur in the State for a few more days, she directed Collectors to take appropriate measures to prevent the paddy grain stocked in procurement centres from getting wet, she said.

Referring to the crop loss after the recent rains, the Chief Secretary said the compensation was being distributed from Monday onwards.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Hanumantha Rao were present.

Also Read Telangana CS urges MEA to support TOMCOM initiatives