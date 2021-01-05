Telangana CS pats officials for crossing 14 crore man-days mark under MGNREGS

In a video conference with the District Collectors on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to complete the construction of Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakrutivanams, Vaikuntadhamams, drying platforms, segregation sheds and plantation in nurseries on priority basis.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar congratulated the officials concerned for crossing 14.1 crore persondays or mandays under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and instructed District Collectors to prepare plans for the next three months as well.

In a video conference with the District Collectors on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to complete the construction of Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakrutivanams, Vaikuntadhamams, drying platforms, segregation sheds and plantation in nurseries on priority basis.

He also reiterated that they should complete the process of departmental promotions of all cadres working in the districts by January 31. He also wanted them to take up compassionate appointments without any delay.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given directions to complete the promotions on a priority basis. He directed the Collectors to conduct a meeting at district level with all the departments to arrive at the number of vacancies to be filled up through promotions. He asked them to conduct these meetings every Monday and complete the process of promotions and compassionate appointments by January 24.

Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary for General Administration Vikas Raj, Secretary to Chief Minister V Seshadri, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare S A M Rizvi, Panchayat Raj commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Telangana State Technology Services managing director GT Venkateshwar Rao and other officials were also present.

