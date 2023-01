Telangana Cycling Association announces 31-member State squad for nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cycling Association announced 31-member State squad for the upcoming 27th Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior National Road Cycling Championship to be held in Shiridi, Maharashtra from January 7 to 10.

Team: Seniors: Men Elite: 1 Siddarth BAcholoo, 2 V Sailendra Nath, 3 V Subramanyam, 4 Aditya Kulkarni, 5 Mohammed Moshini; U-23: 1 Utsav Batteneni, 2 K Yashwanth Kumar, 4 D Rakesh, 5 M Dhamodar, 6 Shiva Thamada; Women: 1 Mahathi Guptha, 2 P Hema latha; Junior Men: 1 Aashirwad Saxena, 2 A Rama Krishna, 3 Chirayush Patwardan, 4 G R Sumith, 4 A Manohar; Junior Women: 1 N Srinidhi, 2 Sanga Naganjali; Sub-Junior: 1 G Sai Charan Yadav, 2 A Varun Reddy, 3 B Srikanth, 4 M Harshith, 5 N Rakesh, 6 R Thanisk Singh, 7 Shaswath Singh, 8 S Sumith Kumar, 9 Deepika Talla; Youth: 1 S Rathnika, 2 Shiva Bindiya, 3 J Hannah Grace, 4 Varsha Reddy; Manager: B Vijaykanth Rao; Coach: A.Krishna Yadav.

