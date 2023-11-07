Telangana developed a lot under KCR rule: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Neither the Congress nor the BJP had made substantial contributions to Telangana's progress, said Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his significant contribution to the development and welfare of the newly formed Telangana State. Participating in a meeting of BRS Mandal Booth Committees held at the Guduru in the district on Tuesday, she alleged that neither the Congress nor the BJP had made substantial contributions to Telangana’s progress.

“The previous governments had, unfortunately, left the state’s farmers and citizens grappling with severe electricity shortages,” she said and underscored the collective responsibility of ensuring a huge victory for the BRS party to prevent a recurrence of such issues. She also flayed the previous governments for treating tribal communities merely as a voting bloc, neglecting their development needs.

Mahabubabad MLA and BRS candidate for the same constitueny Bantoh Shankar Naik, ZP Chairperson Angoth Bindu, BRS State General Secretary Nukala Naresh Reddy, State Leaders Birelli Bharat Kumar Reddy, and others attended the meeting.

