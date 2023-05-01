Telangana: Dharmasagar ZPSS old students meet, honour teachers

The old students of the Dharmasagar Zilla Parishad Secondary School (1986-87 SSC batch) met at Madikonda and shared their memories with each other and also felicitated their teachers

Old students of the Dharmasagar at their reunion at Madikonda on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: The old students of the Dharmasagar Zilla Parishad Secondary School (1986-87 SSC batch) met at Madikonda here on Sunday and shared their memories with each other and also felicitated their teachers.

Speaking at the meeting, Retired educational officer Somireddy said it was minimum courtesy to respect parents who gave birth and teachers who gave re-birth. Retired teachers Giridhar, Venkatraman Shastri and Krishnaveni said they were proud that their students had achieved high positions. Such success was testimony to the quality of education provided by their teachers and the hard work put in by the students, they said.

The members of the alumni said it was essential to show gratitude and respect to those who have contributed to their growth and success. “Education is a vital aspect of life, and teachers play a significant role in shaping the future of their students,” they said. Alumni members Yadagiri, Ashok, Gopi, Ismail, Raghu, Raji Reddy, Swami, Sudhakar, Anuradha, Sarala, Rajamani, Shobha, Rama, Sudha, Madhavi and others were present.

