AP Gazetted Officers JAC applauds Telangana’s new Secretariat

APGOsJAC has congratulated their fellow officials in Telangana on the successful inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

APGOsJAC has congratulated their fellow officials in Telangana on the successful inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Gazetted Officers JAC (APGOsJAC) has congratulated their fellow officials in Telangana on the successful inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the history of Telangana, and we applaud you and your Government’s dedication and commitment towards achieving this great feat,” said KV Krishnaiah of the AP Gazetted Officers JAC in a statement here on Sunday.

“We recognize the hard work and efforts put in by all of you in making this possible, and we are proud to be a part of a community of public servants who are committed to delivering the best possible services to our citizens,” he said.