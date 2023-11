Telangana: Differently-abled employees exempted from election duties

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj directed the Collectors and District Election Officers in the State to initiate measures accordingly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Election Commission on Saturday issued instructions to the Collectors to exempt differently-abled employees from election duties in the ensuing elections in the State.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj directed the Collectors and District Election Officers in the State to initiate measures accordingly.

Also Read Congress begins attempt to steal investments from Telangana