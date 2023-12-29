Lok Sabha polls final electoral rolls publication on Feb 8: Vikas Raj

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said an integrated draft electoral roll would be published on January 6, and between January 6 and 22 claims & objections would be received.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said the final publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections would be on February 8.

Disclosing this during an all-party meeting at his office on Friday, Vikas Raj said an integrated draft electoral roll would be published on January 6, and between January 6 and 22 claims & objections would be received. Special campaign would be taken up on January 20 and 21, he added.

As on December 28, 2023 the total number of voters in Telangana stood at 3,28,44,894 which includes 1,64,25,784 female, 2,668 Transgenders and 15,396 service voters, he said, adding that among the total voters, young voters between the age group of 18 and 19-years count up to 10,49,645, senior citizen above 80 years were 4,35,016 and Physically Disabled voters 5,05,493.

A total of 2,24,475 Photo Similar Entries (PSE) and a total of 1,73,851 Demographic Similar Entries (DSE) have been received, he said, adding that there were 35,655 polling stations in total in which 20,937 were in rural areas in the State.

In the State there were 122 registered unrecognised political parties out of which 50 parties contested last Assembly elections, the CEO informed. The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were conducting political party meetings every week, he stated. “EROs are handing over a list of claims and objections to political parties,”he said. More than 2100 meetings have been conducted by DEOs and EROs with political parties till December 27 since November 2022”, he added.

Reacting to the claim of a copy of ASD (Absentee, Shifted, Dead) list of voters to the political parties, the CEO clarified that the list was for only internal reference and not to be provided to parties, as the names of voters appearing in the list was not a finalised deletion list.

Regarding the linking of Aadhar to the Voter card, Vikas Raj said the issue was pending before the Supreme Court. Vikas Raj further said that this time Home Voting for voters like senior citizens would be encouraged with better propaganda.