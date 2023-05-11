Telangana: DOST 2023 notification out

Registrations for first phase degree admissions for 2023-24 through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) will begin on May 16.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri and Commisisoner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Navin Mittal here on Thursday released the DOST notification and schedule for degree admissions, which will be carried out in three-phases.

The registration for the first phase admissions can be done with a fee of Rs.200 and web options can be exercised between May 20 and June 11, while the seat allotment is on June 16. Similarly, two more phases will be conducted and the classwork will commence from July 17.

Admissions will be done to BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM and BCA among other degree courses offered by colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwavidyalyam, JNTU – Hyderabad. D-Pharmacy admissions in polytechnic colleges affiliated to SBTET are also done via DOST.

For further details, visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in