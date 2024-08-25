Two drown in Sitarama project canal in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 08:58 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Two persons drowned in Sitarama project canal near Jinkalagudem of Burgampad mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased, Shaik Jameeruddin (42) and his relative Shaik Jaheer (20) of Ramavaram in Kothagudem town were said to have gone fishing in the canal when the incident took place.

It was said that one of them slipped into the canal accidentally, another one slipped into the canal while trying to save him.

The local SI Rajesh with the help of expert swimmers retrieved the dead bodies and booked a case in connection with the incident.