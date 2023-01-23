Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Telangana: Durgam Rajesh elected president of Nethakani Sangham

A coordination committee held elections to the association in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Monday

Durgam Rajesh

Mancherial: Durgam Rajesh was elected as the State President of Nethakani Sangham. A coordination committee held elections to the association in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Monday.

A native of Mancherial town, Rajesh thanked public representatives belonging to the community such as Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, Bellamapalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah and senior leaders of the community for reposing faith in him. He vowed to strive for strengthening the community.

