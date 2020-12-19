Telangana: Eamcet may be delayed again

Entrance test likely to be held in June instead of May

Hyderabad: Even as uncertainty continues over how long the Covid-19 pandemic will remain a threat, officials have said the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) will be conducted in 2021, though slightly later than usual.

The Eamcet will mostly likely be conducted in June, which is at least a month later than the usual schedule — the first week of May. The 2020 edition of the test was delayed by four months on account of the pandemic, with the test being held in September.

The dates for conducting the entrance tests for the engineering, agriculture and medical streams will be finalised by authorities depending on the schedule of the Intermediate Public Examinations, 2021. A schedule is expected to be issued in January.

“The TS Eamcet 2021 schedule depends on the Inter exams for which the dates are yet to be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education. What we know is that it could be delayed and is likely to be conducted in June,” a senior official said.

The authorities have ruled out conducting the TS Eamcet in multiple sessions on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which the Union government has decided to hold in four sessions in February, March, April and May 2021.

“We cannot conduct the TS Eamcet in multiple sessions as it involves a lot of logistics and date issues with service providers,” the official said.

The TS Eamcet 2021 schedule will be followed by other entrance tests, including the Engineering Common Entrance Test, the Integrated Common Entrance Test, the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, the Education Common Entrance Test, the Law Common Entrance Test and the PGLCET, apart from the Physical Education Common Entrance Test.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Eamcet 2020 that was supposed to be held in May was conducted in September. A total of 1,43,326 candidates had registered for the engineering stream, of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the Agriculture and Medicine stream, 78,981 candidates registered, of which 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

Around 48,000 convenor quota seats were filled through the TS Eamcet 2020 web counselling while the special round counselling for AM stream for admissions into BPharmacy, Pharm D and Biotechnology courses is in progress.

