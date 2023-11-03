Telangana: ‘Election King’ Padmarajan files his 237th nomination from Gajwel

Padmarajan, a native of Selam in Tamil Nadu, has contested in 236 elections so far across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

K Padmarajan

Siddipet: K Padmarajan, who had earned the sobriquet of ‘election king’ for his penchant to contest elections, has filed his nomination from Gajwel Constituency on Friday, on the first day of filing nominations for Telangana assembly elections.

Padmarajan, a native of Selam in Tamil Nadu, has contested in 236 elections so far across India.

The nomination he has filed in Gajwel is going to be his 237th nomination. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who won the last two elections from this Constituency, is in the fray fray from Gajwel for the third consecutive time. Padmarajan has contested 5 presidential, 5 vice-presidential, 32 Lok Sabha, 72 Assembly, 3 MLC, 1 Mayor, 3 Chairman, and many other elections. Padmarajan had contested against many prominent personalities like AB Vajpayee, Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi and many Chief Ministers, Ministers and union Ministers. However, he is going to contest against the Telangana Chief Minister for the first time.