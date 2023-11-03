‘Under KCR Bima, Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to white ration card holders’

This scheme was being planned after an elderly Dalit woman from Khammam in the past had asked the BRS supremo that she did not own any piece of land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Stating that no State could match Telangana in terms of welfare and development of all sections, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao would be introducing a new scheme “KCR Bima” to extend Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage to white ration card holders, irrespective of whether they own a piece of land or not.

This scheme was being planned after an elderly Dalit woman from Khammam in the past had asked the BRS supremo that she did not own any piece of land. It was then K Chandrashekhar Rao planned of extending Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage to white ration card holders, he said.

The BRS working president announced that under Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme monthly financial assistance of Rs.3,000 would be extended to women aged 18 and above. Similarly, Asara pension would be increased from Rs.2,000 to Rs.5,000.

This apart, under Annapurna scheme, fine rice variety would be supplied to 93 lakh white ration holders under PDS outlets in the State and domestic gas cylinder would be offered for Rs.400, he said.

He welcomed BJP Corporator from Himayathnagar Mahalaxmi and Khairathabad BJP leader Goverdhan.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, the BRS working president said one lakh double bedroom houses were constructed and already 70,000 have been allotted to different beneficiaries. In addition to one lakh, the BRS government would construct one more lakh double bedroom houses in Greater Hyderabad, he said.

Under Kalyana Lakshmi programme, Rs.1.16 lakh was being offered to performing marriages of women, KCR kits were being offered after delivery, besides Rs.12,000 financial assistance in case of boy and Rs.13,000 for girls. To top it all, now under KCR Bima programme, Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage would be extended, he said.

“Since birth to the last journey, BRS supremo is ensuring all support to people. I am sure with your support K Chandrashekhar Rao garu will be elected as Chief Minister for the third time” Rama Rao said.