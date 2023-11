| Telangana Elections 2023 Asaduddin Owaisi Aimim Starts His Campaign Aimim Campaign In Telangana

Telangana Elections 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) Starts His Campaign | AIMIM Campaign In Telangana

The campaign drew massive support, with AIMIM supporters and residents flooding the streets to meet Owaisi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), engaged in door-to-door election campaigning in the Karwan assembly constituency along with candidate Kausar Mohiuddin. The campaign drew massive support, with AIMIM supporters and residents flooding the streets to meet Owaisi.