Homeless 82-year-old woman files nomination from Jagtial

A native of Kurikyala of Gangadhara mandal, Shyamala, who filed her nomination on Tuesday, is the wife of freedom fighter Muralidhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Jagtial: Most people file nominations ahead of an election to contest and win. However, 82-year-old Chiti Shyamala has filed a nomination from the Jagtial Assembly constituency for an entirely different reason.

A native of Kurikyala of Gangadhara mandal, Shyamala, who filed her nomination on Tuesday, is the wife of freedom fighter Muralidhar Rao. As questions began coming in fast on why she was filing the nomination, Shyamala opened up and said she did not want to contest for political reasons.

She said she was unable to live in her home as her elder son had approached the court against her. She was facing troubles since people were not ready to rent a home to her because of her old age. Though she approached a number of people, nobody had done justice to her.

In order to tell the society about the injustice being meted out to her, she had filed the nomination, she said, requesting the government machinery to help her get her home back.