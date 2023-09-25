Telangana elections: INTUC at loggerheads with Congress over Ramagundam seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam Assembly constituency is likely to witness a showdown between the Indian National Trade union Congress and the Congress if no solution emerges over the trade union’s demand that its leaders also be given seats to contest to the Assembly. The issue is likely to have an impact on the prospects of all Congress candidates across the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

There is strong competition for the Ramagundam ticket between two aspirants including a trade union leader. DCC president and former SAAP chairman Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and INTUC senior leader Janak Prasad are the contenders.

While Raj Thakur has already prepared ground to contest in the assembly polls, Janak Prasad is also making serious efforts for the ticket. The INTUC, in its working committee meeting held in Godavarikhani on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution asking the Congress leadership to allocate the Ramagundam ticket to Janak Prasad under the “INTUC quota”. They have threatened not to cooperate with the party in all the 12 assembly segments falling under SCCL limits in the assembly elections if this demand was ignored.

The INTUC has demanded that the TPCC to fulfill the promise made to trade union leaders by Rahul Gandhi, who at the INTUC plenary had promised to allocate seats to trade unions too in general elections.

The issue is likely to pose serious trouble for the Congress since the trade union has a considerable vote bank among 39,000 miners working in 12 divisions of the company.

Out of the 12 constituencies, the Congress had won in seven segments in the 2018 polls. However, except for Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, all the other winners later shifted their loyalties to the BRS.

