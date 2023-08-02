Telangana: Electric helper dies of electrocution in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Representational Image

Mulugu: An electric helper, Thota Krishna (35), died of electrocution at Devanagaram village in the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, he was engaged in work on a transformer when the incident occurred resulting in his death on the spot.

The police as well as the NPDCL officials are on the job to ascertain the reasons that led to his death. Krishna’s fellow workers have demanded compensation for his kin.

