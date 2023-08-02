60 vehicles seized in Cordon and Search operation in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Suryapet: The police on Wednesday conducted a cordon and search operation in the second ward of Suryapet municipality and seized 60 two-wheelers for which the owners did not have valid documents.

Six Sub-Inspectors, two Inspectors and 60 constables and home guards were part of the operation. Persons moving around suspiciously were questioned and their details collected, while the seized two-wheelers were shifted to the Chivvemla police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagabushanam said house owners should collect details of tenants while renting out houses. They should also dial 100 and alert the police if any person living in their area was found suspicious.

PD Act imposed against ganja peddler

The police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a ganja peddler Robinson Fernandez (29) from Maharashtra and sent him to Chanchalguda central jail. The police had chased down Fernandez and arrested him from Munagala in the district. They also seized 120 kg of ganja from him.